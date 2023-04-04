Livingston County Election Includes One VERY Close Race

Several close votes and a provisional ballot will make the verification count on Friday very important.

In the Livingston County Health Center race

Sonja Daley 798

Clayton Vadnais 791

Alvina Benskin 754

Harry Lockridge 667

Chillicothe R-II School Board

David Neal 948

Brice Walker 885

Allison Pickering 794

Cyndy Munday 712

Robbie Skipper 424

Rodney Mouton 265

Chillicothe 1st Ward

Dowell Kincaid 218

Reed Dupy 217

Chillicothe 3rd Ward

Stacey Soper 58

Josh Fosdick 55

Chillicothe Capital Improvement Sales Tax Extension

Yes 688

No 270

Road Questions for Blue Mound, Jackson, Medicine, and Rich Hill Townships all passed

Livingston County Election Authority Sherry Parks says a bipartisan team will hand count and re-machine count the votes in the one race.

When the bipartisan team completes the process, the vote will be certified.