Livingston County Election Includes One VERY Close Race

Several close votes and a provisional ballot will make the verification count on Friday very important.
In the Livingston County Health Center race
Sonja Daley 798
Clayton Vadnais 791
Alvina Benskin 754
Harry Lockridge 667
Chillicothe R-II School Board
David Neal 948
Brice Walker 885
Allison Pickering 794
Cyndy Munday 712
Robbie Skipper 424
Rodney Mouton 265
Chillicothe 1st Ward
Dowell Kincaid 218
Reed Dupy 217
Chillicothe 3rd Ward
Stacey Soper 58
Josh Fosdick 55
Chillicothe Capital Improvement Sales Tax Extension
Yes 688
No 270
Road Questions for Blue Mound, Jackson, Medicine, and Rich Hill Townships all passed
Livingston County Election Authority Sherry Parks says a bipartisan team will hand count and re-machine count the votes in the one race.
When the bipartisan team completes the process, the vote will be certified.