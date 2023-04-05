Brookfield Pesticide Collection Event

A FREE Pesticide Collection Event will be held in Brookfield on April 15th. The event will be from 8:00 am to Noon at 710 South Main Street.
These events are open to all Missouri farmers and households.
Accepted:
- Pesticides
- Herbicides
- Insecticides
- Fungicides
- Rodenticides
- Dewormers
- Fly tags
- Fertilizers containing pesticide
Not accepted:
- Paint
- Explosives
- Fire extinguishers
- Yard waste
- Electronics
- Trash
- Pesticides from businesses, production facilities, or retailers
More information about the Missouri Pesticide Collection Program is available online at dnr.mo.gov/waste-recycling/what-were-doing/events-collections-trainings/missouri-pesticide-collection-program.