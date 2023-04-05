fbpx
Brookfield Pesticide Collection Event

A FREE Pesticide Collection Event will be held in Brookfield on April 15th.  The event will be from 8:00 am to Noon at 710 South Main Street.

These events are open to all Missouri farmers and households.

Accepted:

  • Pesticides
  • Herbicides
  • Insecticides
  • Fungicides
  • Rodenticides
  • Dewormers
  • Fly tags
  • Fertilizers containing pesticide

Not accepted:

  • Paint
  • Explosives
  • Fire extinguishers
  • Yard waste
  • Electronics
  • Trash
  • Pesticides from businesses, production facilities, or retailers

More information about the Missouri Pesticide Collection Program is available online at dnr.mo.gov/waste-recycling/what-were-doing/events-collections-trainings/missouri-pesticide-collection-program.

