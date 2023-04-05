Brookfield Pesticide Collection Event

A FREE Pesticide Collection Event will be held in Brookfield on April 15th. The event will be from 8:00 am to Noon at 710 South Main Street.

These events are open to all Missouri farmers and households.

Accepted:

Pesticides

Herbicides

Insecticides

Fungicides

Rodenticides

Dewormers

Fly tags

Fertilizers containing pesticide

Not accepted:

Paint

Explosives

Fire extinguishers

Yard waste

Electronics

Trash

Pesticides from businesses, production facilities, or retailers

More information about the Missouri Pesticide Collection Program is available online at dnr.mo.gov/waste-recycling/what-were-doing/events-collections-trainings/missouri-pesticide-collection-program.