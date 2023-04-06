Livingston County Sheriff’s Report

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department report includes several investigations from the latter half of March. These include scams, sex offender registration, and drug investigations. Arrests included warrant arrests.

Most Wanted Updates:

A Kansas City woman wanted on a Probation Violation warrant is added to the Livingston County Most Wanted list on April 4th. 37-year-old Cheyenne Nicole Church is wanted on the Probation Violation warrant from an original charge of possession of a controlled substance.