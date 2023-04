Two recent bookings for Livingston County include detainees housed at Caldwell County Detention Center.

34-year-old Clinton Derrick Foster of Newtown was arrested and booked into jail on a probation violation warrant from an original charge of possession of a controlled substance and driving while suspended. Bond is set at $20,000 cash only.

65-year-old Garry Lee Shirley of Chillicothe was arrested by Chillicothe Police for alleged DWI persistent offender. Bond is set at $5,000 cash only.