Crowder State Park Spring Hike Series

The series of spring hikes at Crowder State Park in Trenton continues this weekend. Park team members are providing guided hikes to explore every mile of trail in the park. Visitors are encouraged to bring water, snacks and insect repellent, and wear comfortable shoes and clothing appropriate for the weather.

Details for the remaining hikes include:

10 a.m. Saturday, April 15 – North Thompson Trail . Join park team members at the equestrian parking lot for a hike on this 4.5-mile loop that passes by the Thompson Cemetery, the Thompson House, and the Thompson River and goes to the Leatherwood Hollow.

– . Join park team members at the equestrian parking lot for a hike on this 4.5-mile loop that passes by the Thompson Cemetery, the Thompson House, and the Thompson River and goes to the Leatherwood Hollow. 5 p.m. Sunday, April 16 – Tall Oaks Trail . This 4.2-mile hike traverses the park’s most diverse trail. This trail allows visitors to go through old fields and upland and bottomland forests, and along Crowder Lake’s shore. Meet at the campground amphitheater to go on this hike.

– . This 4.2-mile hike traverses the park’s most diverse trail. This trail allows visitors to go through old fields and upland and bottomland forests, and along Crowder Lake’s shore. Meet at the campground amphitheater to go on this hike. 10 a.m. Sunday, April 23 – South Thompson Trail. Assemble at the Shelter 3 parking lot for this 6.5-mile hike on a portion of Tall Oaks Trail, Connectors 2 and 3, and a portion of South Thompson Trail.

– Assemble at the Shelter 3 parking lot for this 6.5-mile hike on a portion of Tall Oaks Trail, Connectors 2 and 3, and a portion of South Thompson Trail. 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29 – Tall Oaks Trail . This 3.6-mile hike starts at the lake parking lot.

– . This 3.6-mile hike starts at the lake parking lot. 5 p.m. Sunday, April 30 – South Thompson Trail . Join park team members at the equestrian parking lot for this 3.6-mile hike out to South Thompson Trail.