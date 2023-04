A request for a change of judge was made by the defense attorney for Zach Wayman Douglas in both cases before the court. Douglas was scheduled for Plea and Trial setting this morning in the Dekalb County Court. He faces multiple charges of alleged sexual abuse, child molestation, sexual contact with a child under the age of 15, and furnishing pornographic material to a minor. The incidents are alleged to have occurred in 2021.

