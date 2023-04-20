Personnel Items In School Board Executive Session

Several personnel matters were handled in the Chillicothe R-II School Board’s executive session. The Board hired several certified personnel for the 2023-24 school year:

Jennifer Anderson, Third Grade teacher

Holly Thompson, Fourth Grade teacher

Heather Carvajal, High School English teacher

Tracy Miller, Third Grade Teacher (prior critical shortage)

Jamie Sullivan, GRTS Health Occ Instructor

Jay Shirley, GRTS Welding Instructor

In the Executive Session, the Board accepted letters of resignation from certified staff, effective at the end of the 2022-23 school year:

Madeline Lamp, Middle School Special Education teacher

Ryann French, Elementary Music teacher

In addition, the following support staff submitted their resignations to the Board of Education since the last Board meeting:

Bryan Renshaw, Middle School custodian

Janet Abbey, Middle School Secretary – retiring at the conclusion of the 2022-23 school year;

Amber Daniels, High School paraprofessional – effective at the conclusion of the 2022-23 school year;

Brandi Dodson, High School nurse – effective at the conclusion of the 2022-23 school year.

And in the Executive Session, the Board accepted a letter of resignation from Ben Coult for the Extra Duty position of Middle School Track Coach for the 2023-24 school year.