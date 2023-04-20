Personnel Items In School Board Executive Session

Several personnel matters were handled in the Chillicothe R-II School Board’s executive session. The Board hired several certified personnel for the 2023-24 school year:
- Jennifer Anderson, Third Grade teacher
- Holly Thompson, Fourth Grade teacher
- Heather Carvajal, High School English teacher
- Tracy Miller, Third Grade Teacher (prior critical shortage)
- Jamie Sullivan, GRTS Health Occ Instructor
- Jay Shirley, GRTS Welding Instructor
In the Executive Session, the Board accepted letters of resignation from certified staff, effective at the end of the 2022-23 school year:
- Madeline Lamp, Middle School Special Education teacher
- Ryann French, Elementary Music teacher
In addition, the following support staff submitted their resignations to the Board of Education since the last Board meeting:
- Bryan Renshaw, Middle School custodian
- Janet Abbey, Middle School Secretary – retiring at the conclusion of the 2022-23 school year;
- Amber Daniels, High School paraprofessional – effective at the conclusion of the 2022-23 school year;
- Brandi Dodson, High School nurse – effective at the conclusion of the 2022-23 school year.
And in the Executive Session, the Board accepted a letter of resignation from Ben Coult for the Extra Duty position of Middle School Track Coach for the 2023-24 school year.