Personnel Items In School Board Executive Session

Several personnel matters were handled in the Chillicothe R-II School Board’s executive session.  The Board hired several certified personnel for the 2023-24 school year:

  • Jennifer Anderson, Third Grade teacher
  • Holly Thompson, Fourth Grade teacher
  • Heather Carvajal, High School English teacher
  • Tracy Miller, Third Grade Teacher (prior critical shortage)
  • Jamie Sullivan, GRTS Health Occ Instructor
  • Jay Shirley, GRTS Welding Instructor

In the Executive Session, the Board accepted letters of resignation from certified staff, effective at the end of the 2022-23 school year:

  • Madeline Lamp, Middle School Special Education teacher
  • Ryann French, Elementary Music teacher

In addition, the following support staff submitted their resignations to the Board of Education since the last Board meeting:

  • Bryan Renshaw, Middle School custodian
  • Janet Abbey, Middle School Secretary – retiring at the conclusion of the 2022-23 school year;
  • Amber Daniels, High School paraprofessional – effective at the conclusion of the 2022-23 school year;
  • Brandi Dodson, High School nurse – effective at the conclusion of the 2022-23 school year.

And in the Executive Session, the Board accepted a letter of resignation from Ben Coult for the Extra Duty position of Middle School Track Coach for the 2023-24 school year.

