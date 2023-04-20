fbpx
Single Vehicle Crash Injured Three

Two women and a one-year-old child had minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Clay County Wednesday night.  State Troopers report the crash occurred on US 69, south of Cameron Road at about 11:35 pm, when 19-year-old Alexandria K McConnel of Polo was southbound and ran off the left side of the road and her vehicle overturned.  McConnel and the one-year-old child were taken to Excelsior Springs Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.  A third person in the vehicle was not identified.  She also had minor injuries and refused treatment at the scene.

