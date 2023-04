As the Chillicothe High School seniors are nearing Graduation on Saturday, May 14th, there are several activities scheduled. CHS Principal Dan Nagel says May 2nd is Decision Day.

May 5th is a big day for the seniors, as scholarships are announced and presented.

The annual Baccalaureate will be held on May 11th at 7:00 pm.

Graduation is on May 14th. KCHI will have more on Graduation later this week.