Livingston County Sheriff’s Report

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department report for the latter half of April includes:

April 18 LCSO completed an investigation of alleged Financial Exploitation of Elderly where a Chillicothe woman reportedly conned a senior citizen into providing $1,500 under false pretense. Report being submitted to Livingston County Prosecuting Attorney.

April 24th LCSO has completed an investigation with assistance from Trenton Police for a man who has since confessed to sexually assaulting a female child multiple times including at Poosey Conservation area in 2020. A report is being submitted to Livingston County Prosecuting Attorney.

Most Wanted Updates:

Arrested:

April 25th, 53-year-old Kent Milligan of Norborne surrendered on a Livingston County warrant for alleged Terrorist Threat. He was processed and released.

Other Arrests:

April 16th, 23-year-old Alexander A. Ramirez of Omaha Nebraska was arrested for alleged No Valid Driver’s License on a stop for speeding on U.S. 36 and LIV 261. He was processed and released.

April 18th, a deputy assisted the Missouri Department of Conservation Agent on a warrant arrest of 30-year-old Zachery Arthur Amos of North Carolina on a warrant for alleged Failure to Appear on Failure to Check Deer as Prescribed. Amos was processed and released.

April 22nd, a stop to assist a motorist resulted in the arrest of 32-year-old Sarah Kaye Davis of Chillicothe on a St. Louis County warrant for alleged Harassment. She was held at the Harrison County Detention Center.

April 25th, deputies arrested 31-year-old Jessica Dawn Dryer of Excelsior Springs, when she surrendered on a warrant for alleged 2 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child. She was processed and released.