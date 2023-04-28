Four Booked By Area Law Enforcement

Four Bookings are reported for Livingston County law enforcement.

Wednesday

30-year-old Shawn Pridemore was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center for an alleged probation violation from a conviction for Harassment. Bond is set at $5,000 cash only. His next appearance is May 3rd.

44-year-old Nathan Michael McCoy of Bowling Green was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department on a warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance. Bond is set at $5,000 cash only.

Thursday:

23-year-old Chandler Paul Griffith of Kansas City was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department for alleged Possession of a controlled substance. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $5,000 cash only.

49-year-old Dawn Kay Teel of Wheeling was arrested by Livingston County Sheriff’s Department for alleged resisting by fleeing. She is held at the Harison County Jail with bond set at $5,000 cash only.