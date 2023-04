A Meadville man had moderate injuries when the farm tractor he was driving on US 36 near Laclede, was struck by a westbound tractor-trailer. State Troopers report the crash occurred Wednesday afternoon when 37-year-old Zachary A Thompson of Derby Kansas was westbound, west of Laclede, when he struck the rear of the farm tractor driven by 65-year-old Lee V James of Meadville. Both vehicles ran off the right side of the road. James was flown to University Hospital in Columbia for treatment.

