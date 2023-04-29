MoDOT Roadwork Updates

Planned roadwork by the Missouri Department of Transportation for the first week of May includes several projects in the local counties.

Livingston County

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over Shoal Creek, north of Route DD, through July 2023.

US 36 – Bridge rehabilitation project over Blackwell Creek, 1.2 miles east of Route 65 near Chillicothe, through June 2023. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane, each direction

Caldwell County

Route 116 – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over the Union Pacific railroad, approximately 2 miles east of Route 13, through mid-June 2023. A signed detour is in place.

Route 13 – CLOSED for a resurfacing project from Hamilton to just north of Kingston, May 1 through mid-July. CLOSED: Mill Creek Drive to Route P.

Carroll County

US 24 – Bridge rehabilitation projects through June.

Route 24 (Benton Street) over US 65.

The north and southbound US 24/65 bridges over Old U.S. Highway 24/Outer Road 24 and the BNSF railroad, located just south of the Benton Street Bridge.

Chariton County

Route D – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the East Fork of Bee Branch Bridge through mid-September.

U.S. Route 24 – Grinding concrete from Route 129 in Salisbury to Route K in Keytesville, all week, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The road will be narrowed to one lane each direction.

Daviess County

Route F – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Meadow Street to 330th Street, Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Grundy County

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Wolf Creek Bridge, between Routes 6 and WW, through early July. A signed detour is in place.

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Hickory Creek Bridge, between Route WW and F, through early July. A signed detour is in place

Route 6 – Intersection improvement project at Route 146 and 30th Avenue, through mid-September. Traffic will be narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals directing motorist.

Sullivan County

Route E – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the West Locust Creek Bridge, 8 miles northwest of Milan, through May 2023.

Route T – CLOSED at the East Locust Creek Bridge after an inspection found bridge beam deterioration. A closure timeframe has not yet been determined.