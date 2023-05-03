Court Appearances Continued On Charges Of Endangering The Welfare Of Children

Court appearances for two Chillicothe residents that are held on four counts each of alleged endangering the welfare of a child, have been continued. 49-year-old Benjamine Dale Williams and 39-year-old Nichole Marie Koch were arrested April 20th by Chillicothe Police Department on warrants for four counts each of alleged endangering the welfare of a child. Both had appearances Wednesday morning before Judge Michael Leamer and requested continuances.

Williams also faces a charge of alleged harassment while Koch faces a charge of alleged resisting.

Williams is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on May 24th at 9:00 am

Koch is expected to appear on June 7th at 9:00 am for her preliminary hearing.

They each remain in custody with bond set at $7,500 cash only