Court Appearances Continued On Charges Of Endangering The Welfare Of Children

Court appearances for two Chillicothe residents that are held on four counts each of alleged endangering the welfare of a child, have been continued.  49-year-old Benjamine Dale Williams and 39-year-old Nichole Marie Koch were arrested April 20th by Chillicothe Police Department on warrants for four counts each of alleged endangering the welfare of a child.    Both had appearances Wednesday morning before Judge Michael Leamer and requested continuances.

Williams also faces a charge of alleged harassment while Koch faces a charge of alleged resisting.

Williams is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on May 24th at 9:00 am

Koch is expected to appear on June 7th at 9:00 am for her preliminary hearing.

They each remain in custody with bond set at $7,500 cash only

 

