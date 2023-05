Nearly 100 calls for services were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Wednesday. Some of the calls included traffic stops, business checks, paper service, and follow-up on numerous investigations.

3:45 pm, officers responded to a dog bite in the 400 block of Elm Street. The victim was treated by Emergency Services while on scene and later taken to Hedrick Medical Center for further treatment. The Animal Control Officer seized the dog for quarantine. The investigation continues.