One Injured In Ray County Crash

An Independence man had minor injuries in a crash in Ray County Wednesday night. State Troopers report 21-year-old Kacen W Serner of Independence sought his own treatment for minor injuries following the crash on Highway 10 at Matt Waller Drive. According to the report, Serner was eastbound and turned into the path of a westbound vehicle driven by 32-year-old Clayton Ratliff of Braymer. Ratliff’s vehicle ran off the right side of the road and overturned. Ratliff was wearing a safety belt and was not injured.

Serner was arrested by State Troopers for alleged DWI, no seatbelt and a lane violation. He was held at the Ray County Jail.