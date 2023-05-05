Chillicothe High School Senior Awards Near $1.6 Million

Scholarships and awards totaling nearly $1.6 million were presented to graduating seniors from the Chillicothe High School at their annual Awards Assembly. Principal Dan Nagel says nearly a third of that is from the local community.

Scholarships presented ranged from $200 to $10,000 to assist the students in their post-high school education.

Notable scholarships presented this year include:

The Virginia Wall Scholarship of $10,000 – presented to Julian Gabreilson, and of $7,500 – presented to Allison Higgins

The Jerry Litton Scholarships of $5,000 – presented to Claire Walker, and $3,000 – presented to Trista Tipton

The Kenneth & Eugenia Churchill Foundation scholarship of $8,000 – to Allison Higgins, and $4,000 each to Wyatt Brandsgaard and Trista Tipton.

Several scholarships presented are renewable for additional years.