Weekend Chillicothe Police Report

Chillicothe Police Department responded to nearly 100 calls over the weekend.

Saturday

7:19 PM, Officer began a DWI investigation when a reportedly intoxicated man crashed into a parked car and then entered a bar in the 400 block of Locust Street. The man was identified and resisted arrest. He was later transported to Caldwell County Detention Center pending charges of DWI prior offender, resisting arrest, and multiple accounts of assault on law enforcement.

10:35 PM Officers responded to a fight in progress in the 500 block of Webster Street. The investigation continues with possible assault charges pending.