Hit & Run Crashes Investigated By Chillicothe Police Department

Two crashes are in the Chillicothe Police Department report for Thursday. Chillicothe officers responded to 115 calls for service. The calls include a report of a hit-and-run crash near Third and Hickory Streets.

Officers responded to a hit-and-run crash at Clay and Washington Street, where a vehicle was rear-ended and the striking vehicle left the scene.

Other incidents include dogs at large, well-being checks, service of papers, a funeral escort, information on elder abuse, and follow-up on several investigations.