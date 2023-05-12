fbpx
Hit & Run Crashes Investigated By Chillicothe Police Department

Two crashes are in the Chillicothe Police Department report for Thursday.  Chillicothe officers responded to 115 calls for service.  The calls include a report of a hit-and-run crash near Third and Hickory Streets.

Officers responded to a hit-and-run crash at Clay and Washington Street, where a vehicle was rear-ended and the striking vehicle left the scene.

Other incidents include dogs at large, well-being checks, service of papers, a funeral escort, information on elder abuse, and follow-up on several investigations.

