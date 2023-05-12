One Crash & One Arrest In The Area Counties

One crash and one arrest in the local counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Thursday.

A Louisiana man had minor injuries and his pick-up had extensive damage in a crash in Carroll County at about 4:53 pm. Troopers report 21-year-old Grayson C Barnett was westbound on CR 282, and slid through the intersection at CR 247 before striking the guardrail and ditch. Barnett refused treatment of minor injuries at the scene.

In Linn County, Troopers arrested a Marceline man Thursday morning. Twenty-seven-year-old Jerome T Owens was arrested at about 9:25 pm for alleged failure to register as a sex offender, and failure to maintain the right half of the roadway – resulting in a crash. No injuries were reported in the crash. He was processed and released.