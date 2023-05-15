Weekend Chillicothe Police Report

One hundred sixty-five calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department over the weekend.

Sunday:

8:56 AM, Officers responded to the 200 block of McCormick for a report of Suspicious Activity. Upon arrival, Officers found people had been living in a storage unit. Per the owner of the property, Officers advised them they were no longer allowed on the property.

11:15 AM, Officers in the 1300 block of Washington Street recognized a man who had an active warrant. getting into his vehicle… officers arrested the person. They were also found in possession of methamphetamine. The person was transported to the Caldwell County Jail and held.

6:11 PM, Officers took a report of Peace Disturbance that was occurring in the 1500 block of Fair Street. Officers collected written statements from multiple victims and contacted a male suspect, the suspect was issued a citation for Peace Disturbance and given a court date to appear.

Saturday:

10:24 am, Report of possible impaired driver on US 36……Officer observed the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop….Citation issued for failure to register….Subject not believed to be impaired….

3:08 pm, Two vehicle, non-injury crash in the 300 block of Park Lane…..Report taken…..

7:50 pm, Officers received a report of a C&I Driver in the area of Danner Park. Officers contacted two subjects on four wheelers and issued a warning.

11:29 pm, Officers took a report of possible child abuse in the 500 block of Williams Street, the investigation is ongoing.