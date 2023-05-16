Squirrel & Black Bass Seasons

The Missouri hunting seasons for some small game and fish will open May 27th. The Missouri Department of Conservation says the Squirrel season and Black Bass season open soon.

The hunting season for eastern gray and fox squirrels runs May 27 through Feb. 15. Allowed methods include shotguns, rifles, and other legal firearm methods, as well as archery, slingshots, or atlatls. Squirrels may also be harvested with cage-style traps during the hunting season. The daily limit for hunting, including the use of cage-style traps, is ten and the possession limit is 20. Hunters must have a permit valid for hunting small game or be exempt.

Anglers may catch-and-keep black bass, such as largemouth, smallmouth, spotted/Kentucky bass, May 27 through Feb. 29. Black bass can be found statewide but have a closed season part of the year in most streams south of the Missouri River. Black bass can be caught and released legally throughout the year anywhere in Missouri, and legal-sized bass may be kept all year long from impoundments and streams with no closed season. In most state waters, the daily limit on black bass is six. Fish taken from most rivers and streams must be 12-inches long. Anglers must have a valid fishing permit or be exempt.