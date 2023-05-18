Recent Livingston County Jail Bookings

Two recent jail bookings for Livingston County are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.

46-year-old James Lee McCoy of Marshall was arrested in Saline County on Monday on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a 2022 charge of Non-Support. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $5,000.

49-year-old Jack Eugene Magee was arrested by Probation and Parole on Tuesday for an alleged probation violation from a charge of driving while revoked. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with no bond allowed. His probation violation hearing is set for June 8th.