A Car Seat check-up will be held Thursday at Calvary Baptist Church. Zach Parks from the Chillicothe Fire Department says their certified technicians will check the seats to ensure they are properly installed and used.

Parks says they also want parents to understand how to use the seats properly.

In addition, they will have care seats available for those that are in need.

The Car Seat Check-Up is Thursday from 10:00 am to Noon at the Calvary Baptist Church, across from the fire station.