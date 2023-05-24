Chillicothe Flower Show

A flower show will be held at the Cultural Corner Art Guild and Gallery, June 13th and 14th, sponsored by the Chillicothe Garden Club and Cultural Corner. The public is invited to participate in the show and exhibits need to be dropped off at Cultural Corner between 9:00 and 10:00 am on June 13th. No entries will be allowed after 10:00.

Prizes will be awarded in 6 categories and an award will also be given for Best in Show.

The gallery encourages the public to view the flower show and their current exhibit, “Art in Bloom”. They are open from 10 to 4, Tuesday-Friday, and 1 to 4 on Saturday.

Flower Show Rules:

Prizes will be awarded in 6 categories–best rose, best perennial, best annual, best arrangement, best arrangement of all one color and best entry in the junior division for gardeners 17 and younger. An award will also be given for Best in Show.

Rules for the show are as follows:

Entrants must be Livingston County residents. All flowers must be grown by the entrant. Persons can enter as many categories as they choose and can enter more than one specimen or arrangement in each category. Vases will be provided for specimens. Arrangements should be no taller than 24 inches. If entering the category Arrangement of All One Color, both the flowers and the container must be the same color, however, greenery is allowed.

Winners will be determined by those attending the flower show who vote on their favorite arrangement and specimen in each category. Winners will be announced at the close of the show on June 14th. Participants may pick up their vases on June 15th between 10 and 4 or June 16th between 1 and 4.