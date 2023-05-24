Hugh Patrick “Butch” Anderson, V

Graveside service information below *

The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m., Saturday, April 15, 2023 at the Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs, MO. Interment will follow at St. Columban Catholic Cemetery, Chillicothe, MO, at a later date. The family has suggested that memorial contributions be made to Pawsitive Tails Animal Rescue of Kansas City and/or St. Luke’s Hospice House in Kansas City, Missouri. Memories of and condolences for Pat may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com

Hugh Patrick “Fat Pat” Anderson, V, 80, a Blue Springs, MO resident, cruised out of this world on his scooter on April 10, 2023. Pat was born February 24, 1943 to Hugh Patrick Anderson, IV and Berneta (Utley) Anderson in Chillicothe, Missouri.

Pat was a very friendly man, who enjoyed life. He spent a lot of his days going to car shows, in particular, T- Buckets and Hot Rods. In his earlier years, he enjoyed racing cars, and flat track racing on his motorcycle. He was the past president of the Blue Springs Chapter National T-Bucket Association. Pat loved His food and all widowed women. He also enjoyed carrying treats for all the dogs around Blue Springs, as he cruised around on his scooter. He was a member of the Blue Springs Elks Lodge #2509. Pat also enjoyed flying remote controlled airplanes.

He worked as an automotive parts salesman at NAPA for many years, following that he was a delivery driver for Jamison Fencing Company.

Pat is survived by his brothers and sisters: Connie Rounkles of Dawn, Missouri; Kay Cox of Lake Butler, Florida; Dee Kinsella and her husband Pat of Wheeling, Missouri; Debbie Neptune and husband Bud of Dawn, Missouri; Jim Anderson and his wife Marsha of Dawn, Missouri; Tim Anderson of Carrollton, Missouri; Theresa Wever and her husband Kelly of Utica, Missouri and Bill Anderson and wife Patty of Lake Ozark, Missouri. Pat is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Tom Anderson.

* A graveside service will be June 10th at 1:00 pm at St. Columban’s Catholic Cemetery in Chillicothe.