The Summer meal program for children 18 and under is available again through the USDA. This program provides meals and snacks for those children.

Local providers include the North Missouri Center for Youth and Families, Chillicothe Field School, and Chillicothe High School.

North Missouri Center for Youth and Families summer meal program is open starting this week through August 17th, Monday – Friday. This includes Lunch from Noon to 12:30 and a snack available from 3:30 to 4:00 pm. Meals and snacks will not be available May 29th or July 4th.

Field School and the High School will have meals available during the summer school program and continuing through June 27th. This will include Breakfast from 7:30 to 8:00 am. At Field, Lunch is from 11:00 am to 12:10 pm. At the High School, lunch is from 11:30 am to 12:40 pm. No meals will be served May 29th or June 19th.