A Lift Off For The Summer Reading Program

The Lift Off for the Summer Reading Program for the Lillian DesMaries Youth Library is June 1st at First Baptist Church. The theme for the year is “All Together Now” and the program begins with a tethered hot-air balloon ride. The event will be from 5:00 to 7:00 pm in the grassy lot between the church and Edgewood Cemetery.

Games, snacks, and water will be available during the event. The Chillicothe Fire Department and the Chillicothe Police Department will have vehicles and staff on site. Community Options and Development Center participants will have a special session with the pilot directly before the public tethering begins at 5:00 pm.

In the event of inclement weather, the make-up date is Friday, June 2 from 5:00 – 7:00 pm.