Area Unemployment Numbers Improve

Unemployment numbers for April are an improvement from the March numbers. The Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development released the most recent unemployment figures that include…

Looking at the area counties, from lowest to highest…

Livingston………. 1.9% down from 2.0% in March

Chariton…………. 2.0% down from 2.4% in March

Daviess…………. 2.1% down from 2.4% in March

Grundy………….. 2.2 % down from 2.9% in March

Carroll…………… 2.4% down from 2.6% in March

Caldwell…………. 2.4% down from 2.7% in March

Sullivan………….. 2.6% down from 3.1% in March

Linn………………. 2.7% down from 3.5% in March

The State of Missouri is at 2.4% down from 2.7% in March. The US unemployment figure is 3.1%, down from 3.6% in March.