Area Unemployment Numbers Improve

Unemployment numbers for April are an improvement from the March numbers. The Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development released the most recent unemployment figures that include…
Looking at the area counties, from lowest to highest…
Livingston………. 1.9% down from 2.0% in March
Chariton…………. 2.0% down from 2.4% in March
Daviess…………. 2.1% down from 2.4% in March
Grundy………….. 2.2 % down from 2.9% in March
Carroll…………… 2.4% down from 2.6% in March
Caldwell…………. 2.4% down from 2.7% in March
Sullivan………….. 2.6% down from 3.1% in March
Linn………………. 2.7% down from 3.5% in March
The State of Missouri is at 2.4% down from 2.7% in March. The US unemployment figure is 3.1%, down from 3.6% in March.