Fatal Crash In Chillicothe Remains Under Investigation

The crash that took the life of an elderly woman Friday morning in Chillicothe remains under investigation by the Missouri Highway Patrol Crash Team. The crash occurred at Business 36 and Mitchell Road at about 8:30 am Friday, as a pick-up was eastbound on Business 36 and a van transporting a woman in a wheelchair was making a left from Business 36 to Mitchell and was struck by the pick-up.

The report states the driver and passenger in the van were taken to Hedrick Medical Center, where the passenger died.

The driver of the pick-up was cited.