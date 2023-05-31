CAFO and Tourism On County Commission Agenda

CAFO’s and tourism are on the Livingston County Commission agenda for Thursday. The Commissioners are meeting at 9:30 am in the commission room of the courthouse.

At 10:30, they will meet with the Tourism Director to discuss ARPA Funds

At 11:00, they will discuss the passage of the CAFO Ordinance Amendment

At Noon, the commissioners will att he Reorganization meeting of the LEPC at the Chillicothe Fire Department.

Also on the agenda are county road and bridge matters and administrative and departmental responsibilities.