The Holiday weekend enforcement by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department included numerous citations for 25 miles an hour or more above the speed limit.

4 cited for 90 in a 65 zone on US 36,

1 for 50 in a 25 zone in Chillicothe,

75 in a 45 mph work zone on US 36

86 in a 65 zone, 87 in a 55 mph work zone, 79 in a 60 zone. There were also citations for no driver’s license and no insurance.

The department also issued several warnings.

The holiday enforcement was funded through overtime grants.