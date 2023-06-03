fbpx
MoDOT Roadwork For Week Of June 5th

The general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of June 5-11 includes:

Caldwell County

Route 13 – CLOSED from Mill Creek Drive to Route P for the first stage of a resurfacing project from the south city limits of Hamilton to just north of Route HH in Kingston, through November 2023. The project will be broken up into three stages with a signed detour in place.

Route 13 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Route 13 bridge over US 36 in Hamilton, through early August.

Carroll County

US 24 – Bridge rehabilitation projects:

  1. Route 24 (Benton Street) over US 65 through mid-June.

The north and southbound US 24/65 bridges over Old U.S. Highway 24/Outer Road 24 and the BNSF railroad, located just south of the Benton Street Bridge through mid-July.

  1. Route 24 over BNSF Railroad just east of the US 65 interchange through September.
  2. Route 24 over Little Wakenda Creek east of Carrollton through September.

Chariton County

Route D – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the East Fork of Bee Branch Bridge through mid-September.

Routes 24 & W – Scrub seal project, June 5-9.

Grundy County

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Wolf Creek Bridge, between Routes 6 and WW, through early July. A signed detour is in place.

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Hickory Creek Bridge, between Route WW and F, through early July. A signed detour is in place.

Route N – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the No Creek Bridge, northeast of Trenton, through July.

Route 6 – Intersection improvement project at Route 146 and 30th Avenue, through mid-September. Traffic will be narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals directing motorists. Access to/from 30th Avenue will be closed through late June. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Route J – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from NE 76 Street to NE 70 Street, June 6, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Linn County

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the West Yellow Creek, 1 mile west of Missouri Route 111, through mid-September.

Route P – CLOSED for post-storm clean up from Gaton Road to Finn Road, June 5-9, 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

 

Livingston County

Route D – CLOSED until further notice at the Rattlesnake Creek Bridge due to deterioration.

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over Shoal Creek, north of Route DD, through July.

Sullivan County

Route T – CLOSED at the East Locust Creek Bridge for repairs through mid-June.

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Yellow Creek Bridge, 1.5 miles east of Route U, southeast of Milan, through September.

 

