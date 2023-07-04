Planned Roadwork

The week may be shorter due to the holiday, but the Missouri Department of Transportation still has plenty of road work scheduled in the region.

Caldwell County

Route 13 – CLOSED from Mill Creek Drive to Route P for the first stage of a resurfacing project from the south city limits of Hamilton to just north of Route HH in Kingston through December.

Route 13 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Route 13 bridge over US 36 in Hamilton through early August.

Carroll County

US 24 – Bridge rehabilitation projects:

Route E (Benton Street) over US 65 through July..

S. Route 24 over BNSF Railroad just east of the US 65 interchange through August.

S. Route 24 over Little Wakenda Creek east of Carrollton through August.

Chariton County

Route D – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the East Fork of Bee Branch Bridge through mid-September.

Route D – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Clarks Creek Bridge through mid-October.

Daviess County

I-35 – Concrete replacement from mile marker 81 to mile marker 84, July 5-7. The road will be narrowed to one lane at various locations in both directions around-the-clock.

Route 6 – Scrub seal project from Route 31 (DeKalb County) to US 69, July 3-10. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction.

Grundy County

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Wolf Creek Bridge, between Routes 6 and WW, through early July. A signed detour is in place.

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Hickory Creek Bridge, between Route WW and F, through July. A signed detour is in place.

Route N – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the No Creek Bridge, northeast of Trenton, through July.

Route 6 – Intersection improvement project at Route 146 and 30th Avenue through mid-September. Traffic will be narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals directing motorists. Access to/from 30th Avenue will be closed through early July. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Linn County

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the West Yellow Creek, 1 mile west of Missouri Route 111, through mid-September.

Livingston County

Route D – CLOSED until further notice at the Rattlesnake Creek Bridge due to deterioration.

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over Shoal Creek, north of Route DD, through July.

Sullivan County

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Yellow Creek Bridge, 1.5 miles east of Route U, southeast of Milan, through September.