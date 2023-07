Thursday morning at 9:10am a Hamilton resident fell asleep at wheel while driving eastbound on US Hwy 36 near Cameron. The Missouri Hwy Patrol states that the driver, Isaiah Dodge, traveled off the north side of the roadway striking a ditch causing the vehicle to overturn coming to a rest back on its wheels. Dodge had moderate injuries and was transported by Cameron EMS to Mosaic Life Care in St Joseph. Dodge was found to not be wearing a seat belt.

Like this: Like Loading...