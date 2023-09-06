Chillicothe’s Reese Cooper Top Medalist At Green Hills Golf Course

The girls golf team hosted their home match on Tuesday night at Green Hills Golf Course. Due to scheduling conflicts, Meadville and Princeton were unable to attend, so the competing teams were Chillicothe and Hamilton. Chillicothe’s Reese Cooper had the best score with a 44 in the nine hole match.

Two more hornets, Lyla Oesch and Caylee Anderson finished 2nd and 3rd, respectively, Oesch shooting a 45 while Anderson finished up with a 46. Hamilton’s Izzy Potts shot a 48 good enough for 4th place. Chillicothe’s five player team score totaled a 189 over the nine hole contest.