Cain Evans Leads the Way for Hornets Cross Country at Platte County

In true Platte County fashion, it was another hot meet out in the middle of a field. Platte isn’t the easiest of courses and the team has had 3 meets in the last 10 days, so Coach Dickson and her staff kept several runners home tonight on both the girls & guys sides.

Varsity boys still pulled out 3rd place overall behind a tough Platte County squad and an always competitive Benton team among 13 qualifying teams, despite not running a few key athletes. Once again, some younger guys stepped up for their first Platte course varsity experience and really ran it quite well. It’s one of those courses that you learn how to run the more you run it, because it isn’t really like any other courses the team typically races on, so Coach Dickson was excited to see two underclassmen, Lake Englert & Trace Akers still finish in the top 40% of the field.

Medalists (out of 98): Cain Evans – 3rd – 17:08 Laik Graham – 5th – 17:14 (PR) Alton Keller – 19th – 19:03 Austin Lyford – 28th – 19:51

Lake Englert – 37th – 20:24

Trace Akers – 39th – 20:32

Medalists (out of 57) for the ladies:

Lydia Gabrielson – 19th – 24:27

Yoo Jung Lee – 21st – 24:34

Alice Hurtgen – 22nd – 24:42

Ayana Johnson also finished 13th in the C team race for her first ever race as a Hornet.

Middle School ran well, with many of them hitting big PRs from last week’s times at the home meet & several medals.

The next next meet is at Leblond on the 30th, so the team is looking forward to a few weeks of race recovery coupled with some key workouts to lead into a busy October schedule.