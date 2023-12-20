On December 19, 2023, Norma Leah (Sargent) Kissick peacefully exited this world surrounded by her loving family. She was born January 4, 1931, in Broken Bow, Nebraska, to Glenn Joseph Sargent and Sybil Grace (Caldwell) Sargent. She was one of six siblings. She attended school in Roundtree, Nebraska, where her parents taught. She moved to Edgar Springs, Missouri, then to St. James, Missouri, where she graduated from High School. Norma shared stories of the bombing of Pearl Harbor, the Great Depression and the Nebraska Dust Bowl as well as driving her cart and Shetland pony to school.

On April 15, 1949, Norma married Francis Faye “Buck” Streiff of St. James, Missouri. Together they had eight children: Patricia Lynn Swearingen (Lee), Pamela Jean McCoy, Natalie June Cranmer, (Kenneth), Marilyn Kay McGeorge Clay (Steve), David Bruce Streiff (Mary), Allen Dale Streiff (Laurie), Georgia Louanne Danner (Gene Toner), and Gregory Francis Streiff. Norma, Buck and family lived in Rolla and Fredericktown, Missouri, before settling in Chillicothe, Missouri, where they owned Sargent’s Glass Company. Buck passed away on August 29, 1973. With Golden Glass Cutter and the Woman in Construction Awards, Norma retired from Sargent’s after 58 years at age 87.

Norma married the love of her life, Donald Dale (Don) Kissick on March 2, 1986. They celebrated their 38th wedding anniversary this year. Besides decades at Sargent’s Glass Company in Chillicothe, she kept a tight ship and an organized household. Norma was an excellent clothing seamstress and made and shared hundreds of beautiful quilts, some with needlework. Norma loved to dance, travel (with map in hand), take boat rides, plan construction projects, and go on Sunday drives and adventures with Don. She also enjoyed spending alone time and talks with Don as they fed and watched squirrels and the groundhog outside their sunroom window. She approached her 93 years of life with grace, a great mind, humor and laughter.

Norma was a daughter, sister, best friend, wife, mother, step-mother, grandmother and step-grandmother. She was a beautiful and classy lady – the glue that held the family together! Our Matriarch was caring and compassionate, always helping loved ones, those in need, and giving to charitable organizations along the way. Norma and Don served as officers of The Fraternal Order of Eagles, Chillicothe. Norma helped establish the big print section of the Chillicothe Library and was an avid reader. Norma loved visits from kids, the Streiff-Kissick fish fry, Christmas with themes and carols, and serving New Year’s Eve breakfast to all of her kid’s friends.

Norma will forever be missed and cherished through loving memories and stories we will share. She is preceded in death by her mom and dad, Glenn and Grace Sargent of St. James, Missouri, her son, Greg, her daughter June, her grandsons Phillip Esposito, David W. Streiff, Jeffrey McCoy, step-son Jerry Kissick, her brothers Carl Sargent, Donald (Don) Sargent, and Robert (Bob) Sargent, and her former husband, Buck Streiff. Norma is survived by her loving husband, Don, sister, Leona Grace Rosenow, brother, Joseph Glenn (Joe) Sargent (LaVerne), children, Pat, Pam, Marilyn, Dave, Allen, and Louanne, step-sons, Gary Kissick (Cindy) and Larry Kissick (Sherry), and step-daughters, Ellen (Kay) Kissick and Ann Zumbrunnen (Chris). She is also survived by 20 grandchildren, 39 great grandchildren, 13 great-great grandchildren, 10 step-grandchildren, 17 great-step grandchildren and one great-great step-grandson and many loved ones who were special in her life. Her 100 grandkids brought her such joy and she loved them all. Above her sewing machine she stitched snowflakes and a quote: “Children are like snowflakes each with their own pattern.”

Memorial Services for Norma Leah Kissick will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, December 22, 2023, at 11 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 10:00 to 11:00 am. Graveside service will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens on US-65 Chillicothe, Missouri. After the graveside service, the family invites everyone for a time of fellowship at the VFW Building, 905 Washington Street, Chillicothe, MO 64601. Friends may call at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, on Thursday, December 21, 2023, from 12 noon until 5:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Livingston County Food Pantry and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

