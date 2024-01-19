December Jobs Report

The State’s Jobs report for December shows a small increase in the seasonally adjusted unemployment. For December, unemployment is 3.3%, up from the 3.2% increase reported in November and 6/10ths higher than the same period in 2022.

The Non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for December dropped 1/10th of a point to 2.8% from the previous month but is up 6/10th from December of 2022.

Missouri’s Economic Research and Information Center says the Missouri nonfarm payroll employment increased by 5,600 jobs in December 2023.

The Monthly unemployment report with a breakdown by county will be released on January 26th.