County To Discuss Opiate Settlement Money

Livingston County and other area entities have received Opiate Settlement Money. Livingston County Presiding Commissioner Ed Douglas says the Commissioners will be meeting with several organizations to discuss the use of the funds.

$70 thousand and will meet with other organizations.

Douglas says there are limited ways the funds may be used,

Spending money to save lives and educate youth.

The meeting is on Tuesday the 19th at 10:00 am in the 2nd Floor Associate Courtroom. The meeting is open to the public.

