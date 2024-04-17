MDC Offers Prescribed Burn Workshop Near Meadville

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is hosting a Prescribed Burn Workshop on Thursday, April 25th, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Fountain Grove Conservation Area near Meadville.

Registration is required. Those who register will be given a link to a virtual/online portion of the prescribed burn course. The online course is a mandatory prerequisite and there is a $25 charge to a third-party host (not MDC). The online course can be completed in approximately 2 to 4 hours. You will need to bring your certificate of completion to the workshop.

If weather permits, the class will include a demonstration burn on the area. Attendees wishing to help with the burn should have leather gloves, leather boots, and wear all-cotton clothing such as denim or Carhartt-type garments. A cotton bandanna is also advisable. Refreshments will be provided.

This workshop is open to all ages. Registration is required. To register, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/42u. For more information, contact Cliff Wilson, MDC private land conservationist, at 660-359-2006, ext. 114

