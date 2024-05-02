Graduations At North Central Missouri College

The 97th Commencement Ceremonies for North Central Missouri College in Trenton will take place on Saturday. Two graduation ceremonies will be held.

At 9:00 am, the Graduation for all associate degrees and certificates that are non-nursing will be held.

At 1:00 pm, is the Graduation that includes nursing certificates, degrees, and pinnings.

Both commencement ceremonies will be held at the Ketcham Community Center on the Main Campus and live-streamed at piratesdigitialmedia.com.

NCMC announced Main Street at Crowder Road and Mabel Street at 12th Street will be closed from 8:40 am until 9:00 am and again from 12:40 pm until 1:00 pm, to allow graduates to march from Geyer Hall to the Ketcham Center for the morning and afternoon NCMC commencement ceremonies.

Mabel Street at 12th will again be blocked after each ceremony to allow the crowd to disperse safely out of the building, reopening when the street is clear of pedestrians.

