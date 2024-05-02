Stephanie Rene (Cox) Joint, age 39, a resident of Braymer, Missouri, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2024, at Saint Luke’s Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri.

Stephanie was born the daughter of Donnie and Kathy (Damerell) Cox on September 10, 1984, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She was a 2003 graduate of Braymer C-4 High School, where she played basketball scoring over 1000 points, and ran track and was all All- State long Jumper. After graduating, she attended North Central Missouri College, Missouri Western State University and ultimately graduated from Graceland University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education. She was united in marriage to Nicholas Joint on July 16, 2011, in Estes Park, Colorado. He survives of the home. Stephanie worked as an Elementary School teacher 13 years, 12 of which were spent at the Braymer C-4 School District having taught 1st grade for ten years and Title 1 for two years.

Stephanie was a member of the Braymer Christian Church, Braymer, Missouri. She was also a member of Delta Chi, MSTA, and CTA. Stephanie was an passionate sports fan, whether that be participating or watching, especially basketball, baseball and football. She was an avid Braymer Bobcats, Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas City Royals fan and enjoyed many Sundays with her extended Cox family watching the games. Family meant everything to Stephanie, and she loved family vacations and adventures, camping in the mountains, and kayaking as a family. She also loved flowers of all kinds. She was the inaugural Christmas Queen for the Braymer Lighted Christmas Parade.

Survivors include her husband, Nicholas Joint of the home; her son, Nashua Joint, and her daughters, Lillian and Ireland Joint all of the home; her parents, Donnie and Kathy Cox of Braymer, Missouri; her two brothers, Bradley Cox (Toi Anne), and Derek Cox (Brooke Westcott) all of Braymer, Missouri. Stephanie is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Larry and Roselyn Damerell; and her paternal grandparents, Donald and Lois Cox.

Funeral services will be held at Braymer C-4 School, Braymer, Missouri, on Monday, May 6, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at Braymer C-4 School, Braymer, Missouri, on Monday, May 6, 2024, one hour prior to the service at 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Friends may call at Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer, Missouri, on Sunday, May 5, 2024, from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Burial will be held at McCoskrie Cemetery, Ludlow, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions may be made to Braymer C-4 School and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer, Missouri.

