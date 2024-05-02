Updated Flood Warnings On The Grand River

The Flood warning for Brunswick continues as the Grand River continues to drop. The river should fall back below flood stage of 19 feet later today.

At Sumner, the river has fallen back below flood stage of 26 feet. The river is expected to rise above flood stage again on Friday with additional rain in the forecast. A crest of 33.6 feet on Saturday, with flooding continuing until Monday morning.

A NEW flood warning is issued for the Grand River at Chillicothe, beginning Friday morning and continuing through Saturday afternoon. Additional rainfall in the forecast is expected to cause the Grand River to rise again at Chillicothe resulting in Moderate flooding and a crest of 29.5 feet. Flood stage at Chillicothe is 24 feet.

