William “Norman” Curnow, age 91, a former resident of Breckenridge, Missouri, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2024, at StoneBridge Senior Living, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Norman was born the son of William H. and Raeburn (Green) Curnow on March 27, 1933, in Daviess County, Missouri. He was a graduate of Breckenridge High School. Norman was a Veteran of the Korean War, having served in the United States Army from 1953 until 1955. On January 22, 1956, he was united in marriage to Regena Clevenger at the Black Oak Church in Braymer, Missouri. He is a member of the Breckenridge United Methodist Church. Norman was also a member of Chillicothe Elks Lodge 656, Braymer VFW and the Military Honor Guard. He enjoyed working his Century Farm just outside Breckenridge, Missouri.

Survivors include his daughter, Nancy Valbracht and husband, Jim, of Chillicothe, Missouri; a granddaughter, Darcy Oetting and husband, Kevin, of Platte City, Missouri; a grandson, Blake Valbracht of Las Vegas, Nevada; two great grandsons, Connor and Kyle Oetting; sister, Betzey Ball, of Lee’s Summit; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant son, John Leslie Curnow; sister and brother-in-law, June and Marvin Haas; brother and sister-in-law, Clay Dean and Carolyn Clevenger; brother-in-law, Jay Ball; sister-in- law, Loretta Nelson.

A family visitation will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Sunday, May 5, 2024, from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Rose Hill Cemetery, Breckenridge, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Grand River Multi-Purpose Center (GRMPC) and/or Rose Hill Cemetery and/or Breckenridge United Methodist Church may be mailed to or left at Lindley Funeral Home, PO Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.

