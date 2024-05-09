Search
One Duck Stuck – A Community Reading Adventure

One Duck Stuck – A community reading adventure put on by the Lillian DesMarias Youth Library will be May 18th.  The program begins at Silver Moon Plaza and runs from 9:00 am to Noon.  Maggie Moore from the Library describes the plans for the Reading Adventure.

Locating and reading the pages are businesses around the square.

A presentation about ducks will be held at 10:30 am.

Steve Whitson From Swan Lake will talk about their duck programs.

This is a free come-and-go event.  To find out more contact the Lillian DesMarias Youth Library at 660-646-0563.

 

 

