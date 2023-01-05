Carroll County Bridge Complete / Linn County Bridge Project Starts Soon

A Carroll County Bridge Project is complete, and a Linn County Bridge will close soon.

The bridge rehabilitation project on US 24/65 in Carroll County, over Moss Creek Drainage Ditch, is now complete. Crews from Capital Paving and Construction, LLC, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, completed the project which began Aug. 15, 2022.

This is the second bridge of a larger project which will rehabilitate a total of seven bridges along U.S. Route 24. The remaining five bridges are expected to be constructed this year.

In Linn county, MoDOT announced the Route WW bridge over Van Dorsen Creek, located approximately 2.5 miles east of Marceline, is scheduled to close for construction on January 16th and is expected to remain closed through May.

This is the twentieth Northern Missouri bridge to be replaced under the FARM (Fixing Access to Rural Missouri) Bridge Program.

