Visitors to the Chillicothe Elementary School property will notice construction has begun on the expansion of the building. Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers says the expansion will house grades 2-5.

Dr Wiebers says they are mindful of the potential for traffic problems at the sight.

He says they plan to provide a way area residents can follow the progress of the work.

Until that time, Dr Wiebers says he will post photos of the progress.

