Public Hearings For A Variance & Advertising

Two Public Hearings for the City of Chillicothe will be held February 6th.

Chillicothe’s Board of Adjustments will meet at 5:30 pm at City Hall. The public hearing is to consider a setback variance requested by Scott Trotter for a property at 105 Elm Street. Trotter would like to build a “Zero Lot Line Structure.”

At 6:00 pm, The Chillicothe Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing in Council Chambers, to review the city zoning requirements for “Off Premise Advertising.”

Both meetings are open to the public and the public is welcome to speak at the public hearing.

Share this: Tweet



