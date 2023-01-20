Agribusiness Academy Application Deadline Near

The Missouri Department of Agriculture is offering 30 Missouri high school students representing 4-H clubs and FFA chapters, as well as farm families, the opportunity to explore careers in agriculture through the 2023 Missouri Agribusiness Academy. This is a competitive program for sophomores interested in pursuing agriculture-related degrees and careers. The deadline for applications is February 1st.

Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn says “Year after year, the Missouri Agribusiness Academy allows some of Missouri’s brightest students to gather and collaborate. Through MAbA, students build leadership skills and gain a better understanding about the career opportunities available throughout the Missouri agriculture industry.”

The students selected will participate in a yearlong program to learn about the unique opportunities for careers in the St. Louis area, volunteer at the Missouri State Fair and learn more about the agriculture industry in Jefferson City.

For applications and guidelines, as well as more information on the Missouri Department of Agriculture and its programs, visit the Department online at Agriculture.Mo.Gov.

Written applications accompanied by three letters of recommendation must be postmarked or emailed by February 1, 2023.

